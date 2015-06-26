Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries , saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI HSBC has ended its sponsorship of Markit's emerging markets indexes (EMI), a Markit spokesperson told Reuters.
"HSBC's sponsorship of Markit's Emerging Market and China PMIs has been a successful relationship over the past five years," Laura Davis wrote in an email to Reuters.
"The sponsorship arrangement is now coming to an end and we will announce replacement sponsors soon."
An HSBC spokesperson confirmed Markit's statement, after telling Reuters earlier that the bank had ended its sponsoship of the closely-watched China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, paring his ties with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.