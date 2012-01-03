BEIJING China will fine-tune monetary policy for 2012 as economic slowdown concerns intensify, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Tuesday, suggesting that Beijing is ready to shift its policies to be more supportive of growth.

After a period in which Chinese authorities have sought to cool credit and overall high growth rates, Wen said the first quarter of 2012 would be "difficult" for the world's No.2 economy, according to his comments published on the government portal www.gov.cn.

"The market is relatively cold -- that's the core issue," he said, adding that China faced pressure from an economic slowdown and sticky inflation.

"The central government has made it clear that a prudent monetary policy will be implemented, and we will make fine-tuning and modest adjustments at the appropriate time and under the right conditions," Wen said.

In the comments published on Tuesday but made during a recent trip to China's central province of Hunan, Wen said that big projects and ongoing construction sites will receive continuous funding.

But he hinted the government is not ready to carry out another massive fiscal stimulus program.

"Expanding domestic demand has two sides. The focus is on consumption, although investment is also covered," Wen said.

"We can't repeat the practices of excessive capacity building or blind expansion," he said.

China launched a 4 trillion yuan stimulus package at the end of 2008 to bolster growth, and spending by Beijing and local Chinese governments has left China with piles of debt.

China's central bank has already started to relax monetary policy by cutting the required reserve ratio and relaxing curbs on bank lending.

Wen said he would try to ensure sufficient financial support for China's economic growth in 2012.

"We can't talk in general whether bank loans are too many or too few, whether liquidity is too much or too little," Wen said. "The key is to ensure that money is spent in the right place."

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Michael Martina)