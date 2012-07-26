LONDON Britain responded to news that the wife of ousted Chinese Politburo member Bo Xilai had been indicted for the murder of UK businessman Neil Heywood by saying on Thursday it was glad to see that China was continuing investigating the killing.

"The details of the ongoing investigation are a matter for the Chinese authorities," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"However we are glad to see that the Chinese authorities are continuing with the investigation into the death of Neil Heywood. We are dedicated to seeking justice for him and his family and we will be following developments closely," it added.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Tim Castle)