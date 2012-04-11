BEIJING The mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party, the People's Daily, said that nobody in the country is above the law, following the suspension of former high-flying politician Bo Xilai from its top ranks.

In an editorial to be published in its Wednesday edition, the paper said that the Bo scandal had caused major damage to the country and its image.

"Bo Xilai's conduct has seriously violated the party's disciplinary rules, damaging the affairs of the party and the country, and badly harming the image of the party and country," said the editorial, an advanced copy of which was issued by the official Xinhua news agency.

"There are no citizens who are privileged before the law, and the party does not allow privileged members who stand above the law."

(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Don Durfee)