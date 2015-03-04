A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a polluted day in Beijing January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a sunny day in Beijing November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Statues of Pandas are seen on a polluted day in Beijing January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Statues of Pandas are seen on a sunny day in Beijing November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model shows a creation by fashion designer Chi Zhang at a rehearsal for Chi Zhang's fashion show in Beijing November 22, 2014. Zhang said China's air pollution is one of his prime inspirations and the embellished images of gas masks and the phrase 'Fxxk Air Pollution' are trademarks in his creations. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy looks at an air purifier at the indoor playground 'Adventure Zone' at Kerry Hotel in Beijing February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

J.Kim, takes medicine for his bronchial trouble at his house in Beijing November 2, 2014. J.Kim, who is Korean, has worked in China for more than ten years and suffers from rhinitis and asthma. He believes these bronchial problems are caused by Beijing's polluted air. He is hoping to transfer to a new job in Seoul with his company because of the air pollution issue. He currently lives alone in Beijing after sending his family back to Korea as he was worried that air pollution could harm his children's health. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Korean J.Kim fills a bottle with herb tea, which was recommended to him by his Chinese medicine doctor to help with bronchial trouble, at his house in Beijing November 2, 2014. J.Kim has worked in China for more than ten years and suffers from rhinitis and asthma. He believes these bronchial problems are caused by Beijing's polluted air. He is hoping to transfer to a new job in Seoul with his company because of the air pollution issue. He currently lives alone in Beijing after sending his family back to Korea as he was worried that air pollution could harm his children's health. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yong Xiaoyan, puts on a nose mask at her office in Beijing December 11, 2014. The office worker said she has used the mask everyday since she found out she was pregnant and was concerned that Beijing's air pollution could harm her foetus. The nose mask which was developed by a medical company can filter out tiny particles of pollution, the company said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Students hold a HEPA filter as they prepare to put it on a fan at a workshop to learn how to make the DIY air purifier at a college in Beijing October 23, 2014. Smart Air, a company which invented the DIY air filter, said that their DIY device, which combines a basic household fan with a simple HEPA filter can reduce particulate air pollution indoors at low-cost. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu Ke's mask, a new filter (R) and a used filter which he had used for two weeks are seen on a table in Beijing December 19, 2014. Liu rides a bicycle almost everyday to avoid Beijing's congested traffic. He said it is necessary for him to wear a mask when air pollution levels increase to protect himself. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wang Yan wears a mask as he stretches after jogging in a park on a hazy day in Beijing January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu Ruiqiang measures the air quality with his particle counter on a balcony at his house, as his daughter looks on, in Beijing February 3, 2015. Ruiqiang put up with chronic smog in China's capital of Beijing, but he didn't want to take any chances when his daughter was born. The salesman now carries a handheld pollution sensor everywhere. On days when air pollution reaches hazardous levels, his toddler daughter is confined to their home, where a pair of constantly whirring air purifiers make it safer to breathe. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A heating station chimney is seen through a hole in a steel wall at a construction site in Beijing December 2, 2014. Awareness of the dangers of Beijing's skies is on the rise, thanks to growing data on its air quality. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kong Ning wears a wedding dress decorated with 999 face masks for her performance art work 'Marry the blue sky' as she poses for a photograph in front of the China Central Television (CCTV) Headquarters on a hazy day in Beijing November 19, 2014. Wearing a 10 meter-long wedding dress decorated with face masks is a part of Kong Ning's performance art work which signifies her frustration with air pollution. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING For years, Liu Ruiqiang put up with chronic smog in China's capital of Beijing, but he didn't want to take any chances when his daughter was born.

The salesman now carries a handheld pollution sensor everywhere. On days when air pollution reaches hazardous levels, his toddler daughter is confined to their home, where a pair of constantly whirring air purifiers make it safer to breathe.

Liu, who says he's a lower-middle class Beijinger, estimates he has spent more than 40,000 yuan ($6,375) in the past couple of years to counter the effects of pollution on little Yunshu.

"If we don't think of a way to balance it out or find some basic ways to help us recover, eventually our health will be destroyed," the 37-year-old told Reuters.

Like millions of Chinese, Liu and his family are paying the price for decades of red-hot economic growth that have lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, but have taken a toll on the environment due to rapid industrialization.

Over the past seven years, levels of particulate matter in Beijing's air smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter (PM2.5) averaged nearly five times the recommended daily level set by the World Health Organization, according to data from a monitoring station at the U.S. embassy.

The medical implications of sustained exposure are sobering. A study by Greenpeace and scientists at Peking University based on 2013 data attributed more than 257,000 premature deaths in 31 Chinese cities to PM2.5, making it a bigger killer than smoking.

Awareness of the dangers of Beijing's skies is on the rise, thanks to growing data on its air quality. Anyone can monitor pollution using apps providing hourly updates of PM2.5 levels, based on government or U.S. embassy readings.

Sales of air purifiers are expected to see annual growth of 33 percent over the next five years, according to TechSci Research, but they don't come cheap. High-end models can cost much more than 3,600 yuan ($574), the average monthly salary in Beijing.

BYE-BYE, BEIJING

Some expatriates are considering leaving China for good.

J. Kim, a Korean who has worked there for more than 10 years, said he developed rhinitis and asthma during his most recent stint in Beijing, as a result of breathing its polluted air.

When pollution levels reached a record in January 2013, a phenomenon dubbed the "airpocalypse", Kim decided to leave. He sent his children to South Korea last year and will join them as soon as his company, a maker of electric vehicles, finds him a suitable post back home.

"For Chinese there's nothing they can do, but as a foreigner I have the choice to live here or somewhere else," he said.

Rising public discontent over the state of the environment has proved a powerful catalyst for change amid signs the government is starting to take the environment seriously.

China will "declare war on pollution," Premier Li Keqiang told parliament in an opening address in 2014. A tougher environmental law took effect on Jan. 1, while a new environment minister took charge on Friday.

But citizens must push harder to ensure environmental measures triumph over business interests, one expert said.

"In China, what we need is wide participation from society, and monitoring from the public to make sure the laws are implemented," said Ma Jun, founder of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs.

For now, Liu sees no silver lining in Beijing's toxic cloud.

"It's very unlikely we'll see the pollution issue being solved in the next 10 years," he said. "It's not realistic."

(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Clarence Fernandez)