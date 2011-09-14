BEIJING Southwest China's Sichuan province is likely to face the worst power shortage in 10 years in the coming winter-spring season due to rising demand, weak hydropower generation and insufficient coal stockpiles, the local grid operator said.

Peak electricity shortfalls may amount to about 20 percent of demand, Sichuan Electric Power Corp said in reports on its website (www.sc.sgcc.com.cn).

Maximum power load in the winter-spring season is expected to rise 19 percent from a year earlier to 26.8 gigawatts (GW), compared with peak load of 23.6 GW in summer, the firm said.

Hydro stations, which generate less in dry seasons, account for around 70 percent of the 43.3 GW of power generating capacity in Sichuan, a major industrial base.

