BEIJING China will double a surcharge on power sales to 0.008 yuan per kilowatt hour to subsidize renewable power generation from Thursday, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

The revenue from an existing surcharge, at 0.004 yuan/kWh, is not enough to cover the difference that power grid operators pay for electricity output from renewable power developers, it said.

Grid feed-in tariffs for solar and wind power are higher than the rates for coal-fired power, the staple of China's electricity sources.