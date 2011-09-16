BEIJING Areas served by the State Grid Corp of China (SGCC), the country's dominant utility firm, will face "fairly large" power shortages this winter, with the outlook worsening over the next two years if coal supplies stay tight, State media quoted a company executive as saying.

This forecast, combined with a power shortage warning from another grid operator, suggests prolonged power problems for China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, unless Beijing pushes forward industry reform and frees up power prices.

"With peak summer demand ended and local government incentives to encourage generation having expired, power generating firms will have less motivation to generate power," Shuai Junqing, deputy general manager of the State Grid, was quoted as saying by China National Radio.

"And there will also be uncertainty in generating capacity as generators enter a maintenance period in the autumn after running operations at full-throttle. The power supply and demand situation will be even grimmer in the next two years if coal supplies are tight."

China is not short of coal and has ample power generating capacity, but coal-fired power firms, which generate nearly 80 percent of national power output, often balk at high coal prices as their electricity prices are rigidly controlled by the government.

Maximum power demand in State Grid areas in the winter are expected to increase 10 percent from a year earlier to 516 gigawatts (GW), China Electric Power News reported, citing a forecast from a company conference on Thursday.

The peak summer electricity load in areas serviced by the State Grid hit a record of 534.6 GW on Aug 15, up 9.6 percent from the highest level in 2010.

The State Grid runs power transmission and distribution networks in 26 of China's 31 provinces, municipalities and regions.

The reports did not provide any numerical shortage forecast for the winter or the next two years.

Fourteen provincial grids operating under the State Grid introduced power use restrictions and cut flows of as much as 16.33 GW to users on some days during the summer, the newspaper report said.

Together with shortages in areas covered by the China Southern Power Grid Corp, the nationwide power deficit was still less than the shortfalls anticipated earlier by industry officials, as measures such as power price hikes and temporary subsidies helped boost electricity supplies.

Insufficient transportation and transmission capacity often exacerbate power woes as demand centers on the eastern and southern seaboards while coal resources abound in northern and northwestern inland regions.

Power supplies in southwestern and central Chinese regions are also susceptible to weather because over 40 percent of generating capacity in the regions are hydropower stations.

