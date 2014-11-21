Wall Street set to open flat as rate hike looms
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street as investors bided time ahead of an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The People's Bank of China said on Friday it will lower its one-year benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points to 5.6 percent and cut its one-year benchmark deposit rate by 25 basis points, effective Nov. 22.
It also said it would raise the ceiling for deposit rates to 1.2 times the benchmark level from the previous 1.1 times.
Following are comments from analysts on the move:
VINCENZO LONGO, STRATEGIST AT IG
"(The rate cut is) as expected after disappointing PMI manufacturing data and the recent slump in house prices. On a euphoric day like today, this piece of news is adding fuel to the fire."
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.