BEIJING China's insurance regulator has loosened the cap on interest rates offered on life insurance policies, marking another incremental step towards liberalizing interest rates throughout the financial system.

The People's Bank of China removed controls on bank lending rates last month in a long-awaited move that signaled Beijing's determination to push on with market-oriented reforms even as economic growth slows.

The upper limit of 2.5 percent on pre-determined rates for standard life insurance products will be eliminated, according to a notice published on Friday on the website of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The 2.5 percent cap will remain in effect for dividend-type and universal-type life insurance products.

But the new regulations also institute a new legally-mandated reserve requirement assessment rate at 3.5 percent for life insurance products, which will indirectly influence the interest rates that insurers can offer on policies.

The new regulations take effect on August 5, but insurance policies issued before that date remain subject to the previous caps.

China's life insurance companies held assets of 6.54 trillion yuan ($1.07 trillion) at the end of June, official industry data shows.

Among the country's top insurers are China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK) (601628.SS), the world's biggest insurer by market capitalization, Ping An Insurance Group Co (2318.HK) (601318.SS) and New China Life Insurance Co (601336.SS)(1336.HK).

