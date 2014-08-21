Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
HONG KONG Senior executives of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) face pay cuts of up to 50 percent under a reform plan approved by President Xi Jinping, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.
China needed to speed up reforms targeting the pay of top executives at state businesses, the newspaper quoted Xi as saying at a meeting on Monday.
The Post's sources said the salary cuts were aimed at executives at major SOEs, in particular those in finance and banking, and would be followed by gradual changes in their job responsibilities.
Senior government-appointed executives were likely join the board of directors, while day-to-day operations would be handled by senior managers hired from outside at salaries in line with international standards, the newspaper said.
The reforms are aimed at addressing public discontent over the ambiguous status of top SOE executives, some of whom get perks and privileges and are also paid like western business executives, earning more than their fellow officials, it added.
China must improve income distribution at state companies and ensure executives are not overpaid, among other things, President Xi was quoted by Xinhua as saying on Monday.
Chinese state firms - which control sectors regarded to be of vital national interest - are often criticized for being inefficient and not handing over their profits to the nation despite being generously subsidized by the state.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.