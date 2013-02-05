SHANGHAI Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) since October 2011, is widely considered a market reformer, but he has nevertheless pledged to use administrative measures to prop up the stock market, saying that partial administrative interference is necessary at present.

Measures he adopted in late 2012 and early 2013 - in particular freezing new IPOs and hinting that more foreign money would be allowed in - were credited partly or wholly for starting off a rally in domestic stocks.

He has vowed to reduce such interference in the future.

The following quotes are extracted from official media reports:

-- "China's CSRC is not the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Don't forget China is a developing country and it's stock market is immature. Administrative interference is necessary at crucial times. (But) we need to go all out to reduce administrative interference in microeconomic market activity."

(Speaking at a supervisory meeting in Beijing in late January)

-- "China could increase the investment quotas for the RQFII and QFII programmes by a factor of 10."

(Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong in mid-January. The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor Programme and the Qualified Foreign Institutional programme both serve as channels for foreign funds investing in Chinese stocks and bonds.)

-- "China should raise the proportion of state-owned firms' listed shares held by the social security fund to between 30 and 50 percent from the current 10 percent."

(Speaking at a business forum in late November.)

-- "China's A-share market now involves more than 200 million people. Given high expectations from stock investors, we are under heavy pressure. We are fully confident in the future of China's capital markets."

(Speaking on the sidelines of China's Party Congress in early November)

-- "China's blue-chip stocks have displayed rare investment values, with historical price-to-earnings (PE) ratios of its biggest 300 listed companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen standing at less then 13, implying an annual yield of more than eight percent if investors buy now."

(Speaking at a meeting of a stock industry association in February last year)

