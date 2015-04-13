Portraits of Li Tingting (top L), Wei Tingting (top R), (bottom, L-R) Wang Man, Wu Rongrong and Zheng Churan are pictured during a protest calling for their release in Hong Kong April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING China has unexpectedly released five women activists on bail, two lawyers said on Monday, after a vocal campaign against their detention by the West and Chinese rights campaigners.

The women were taken into custody on the weekend of March 8, International Women's Day, and detained on suspicion of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble". They had planned to demonstrate against sexual harassment on public transport.

Their case has outraged a swath of Chinese society. Dozens of students and workers have signed petitions and held slogans calling for their release.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry also called for their release, prompting China's Foreign Ministry to lodge a formal protest with Washington

The European Union also expressed concern about the case.

Now Wei Tingting, 26, Wang Man, 32, Zheng Churan, 25, Li Tingting, 25, and Wu Rongrong, 30, have been released on bail, Liang Xiaojun and Wang Qiushi, two lawyers involved in the case, told Reuters, citing accounts from family members.

Police did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

President Xi Jinping's administration has detained hundreds of activists in the past two years, in what some rights groups say is the worst clampdown on dissent in two decades.

"I'm not surprised at all because they've never committed any crimes," said Liang. "They've taken people into custody without any evidence of wrongdoing, so they have to release them."

Liang said the women were still considered suspects, adding that "their freedoms will be restricted, so it's not something that we should be happy about".

Wang, one of the released women, told Feng Yuan, a veteran women rights activist, that she was heading to the northern city of Tianjin, where her parents live. "She said her mental state is quite good and she thanks everyone and her lawyers for their concern," Feng said.

Liang said he believed the international calls in support of their women played a part in their release.

China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly decried what it says are unwarranted attempts by foreigners to interfere in the country's internal affairs, adding the case will be handled in accordance with the law.

The detained women participated in a 2012 campaign to press for more public toilets for women and a 2013-14 campaign against domestic violence.

(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alison Williams)