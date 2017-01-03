Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
BEIJING China has kicked off reforms to allow farmers to turn their assets into shares in various ventures to help boost their incomes, the country's agriculture minister said on Tuesday.
"At the present, it's urgent to safeguard farmers' property rights and it's more difficult to sustain increases in farmers' incomes,” Han Changfu told a news conference.
"The reform will help boost farmers' property-related incomes."
But the government will push forward the reform in an orderly manner given its complexity, he said.
Under the reform plan, farmers will be allowed to turn their assets, including land use rights and operating assets, into shares in various ventures, Han said.
The government will carry out "verification and evaluation" of collectively owned rural assets, which will be finished in around 3 years, starting from 2017.
"After that, operating assets will be quantified and allocated to members of collective economic organizations in the form of shares or allotments," Han said, adding that such reform will be completed in around 5 years.
No details were given.
China's villages have accumulated total assets of 2.86 trillion yuan ($411.27 billion), Han estimated.
China has relaxed rules to allow farmers to transfer their land rights to help promote more efficient, large-scale farms, amid an exodus of farm workers to the cities.
Farmland in China is collectively owned and farmers only have the right to contract and use the land. Many rural migrant workers have leased out their land to those who stay in the countryside or commercial entities.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.