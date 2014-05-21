Futures up on Fed's dovish rate-hike outlook
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.
SHANGHAI Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday China could pay up to $25 billion up front as an option in a newly signed gas deal.
Asked whether the Chinese side would pay about $25 billion up front for future gas supplies, Novak told reporters in Shaghai: "Up to $25 billion ... The advance is seen as an option, a possibility."
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.