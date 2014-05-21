Futures up on Fed's dovish rate-hike outlook
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.
SHANGHAI Russia will invest $55 billion in gas exploration and pipeline construction to China, while Beijing will give roughly $20 bln to Moscow as part of the 30-year gas supply agreement, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.