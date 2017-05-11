A WeChat logo is displayed on a mobile phone as a woman walks past as she talks on her mobile phone at a taxi rank in this picture illustration taken July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Illustration

MOSCOW Russia has restored access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, Russia's communications watchdog said on Thursday.

Access to China's most popular social media platform was restricted on May 4 after WeChat did not share its contact details with the Russian watchdog, Roskomnadzor.

Later, WeChat complied with the Russian requirements.

"Responding to Roskomnadzor's requirements, WeChat International Pte Ltd has provided the information necessary for inclusion into the register of organizers of information distribution on the internet," Roskomnadzor said.

The restriction of access to the information systems of WeChat International PTE has been lifted, it said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)