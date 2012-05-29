SHANGHAI China will continue to support its service outsourcing sector after a tax incentive scheme expires at the end of 2013, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing assistant commerce minister Qiu Hong.

China granted qualified service outsourcing companies preferential tax policies starting Jan 1, 2009, but the program will come to an end on Dec 31, 2013, the newspaper said.

China's Ministry of Commerce will study ways to ensure the continuity of incentive policies for the industry, the article said.

China is seeking a bigger share of the global service outsourcing market, as it aims to steer away from an economic growth path that relies heavily on exports and manufacturing.

