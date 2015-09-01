Egypt camel racers hope desert sport will spread to fresh pastures
ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.
HONG KONG - A rare peach bowl from China's last imperial dynasty and a two-centuries old portrait of an emperor's consort by Italian painter Giuseppe Castiglione could each fetch up to $7 million when they go under the hammer at Sotheby's autumn auction next month.
The auction, set to take place on Oct. 7, will include 270 lots with a total estimated value of $103 million.
KOELLIKON, Switzerland Entrepreneurs have high hopes for cannabis in Switzerland, where business has suddenly taken off in recent months, six years after the country legalized low-potency "marijuana-light".