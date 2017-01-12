Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
HONG KONG Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co 000042.SZ plans to buy 23.2 percent of China South City Holdings Ltd (1668.HK) for HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) to become its biggest shareholder, China South City said.
The Shenzhen-listed real estate group will buy the shares from co-chairman Cheng Chung Hing at HK$2.05 per share, a 25 percent premium over its Wednesday closing price.
Shares in Hong Kong-listed China South City surged 9.2 percent to HK$1.79 in early trade on Thursday.
China South City said the two firms would become more competitive by leveraging their respective strengths in residential development, logistics, and trade centers.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
KUWAIT Saudi Aramco has shelved plans for a multi-billion-dollar refining and petrochemical joint venture with Petronas [PETR.UL] in Malaysia, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.