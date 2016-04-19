REUTERS/China Daily/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

Cranes are seen above piles of steel pipes to be exported at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

A worker walks past a pile of steel pipe products at the yard of Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan, in China's Hebei Province, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING China has done "more than enough" to reduce capacity in its steel sector, the country's commerce ministry spokesman said on Tuesday in Beijing.

Asked what steps the Chinese government will take following unsuccessful steel talks in Brussels on Monday, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told reporters, "China has already done more than enough. What more do you want us to do?"

China and other major steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making producers afloat.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Meng Meng; Editing by Tom Hogue)