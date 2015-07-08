GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said on Wednesday it was encouraging major shareholders and senior executives to buy their companies' shares when prices slump.
The move is aimed at stabilizing the capital markets and protecting the interests of investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Nikkei reported in a news alert on Wednesday.