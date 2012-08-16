SHANGHAI The Shanghai stock exchange has introduced new measures encouraging companies listed on China's main bourse to increase dividend payouts, its latest effort to boost confidence in the ailing market.

Companies whose dividend payout is lower than 30 percent of net profit attributable to shareholders will be required to publicly disclose this information, according to draft rules posted on the exchange's website.

At the same time, companies with a payout ratio higher than 50 percent will be given priority when they seek approval for refinancing and restructuring, it said.

Chinese authorities have been trying to restore confidence in the stock market, but so far had little effect. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC has fallen around 15 percent from a 2012 high hit in March.

Analysts are concerned that Chinese equity markets could close out 2012 in negative territory, down for a third year in a row, even as the country prepares for a sensitive once-in-a-decade leadership transition.

Earlier in the month, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said that it would cut transaction fees applied to stocks and futures trades, the third in a series of similar cuts since April.

The CSRC has also been encouraging firms whose share prices have fallen below their net asset value per share to buy back their shares, according to official media.

