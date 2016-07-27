Wall St. set to open lower after Trump's travel curbs
U.S. stocks looked set to open lower on Monday, amid uncertainty following President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries.
SHANGHAI China's securities regulator has asked firms to curb the use of borrowed money when participating in secondary private equity placements, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous investment banking sources.
In a recent training session given by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), firms were given "window guidance" that any firm owning five percent or more of a company should not use money raised through wealth management platforms or other third party fundraising platforms to subscribe.
In addition, CSRC indicated that firms should limit the use of banking facilities to their intended use.
According to China Securities Journal's sources, the purpose of the guidance is to increase transparency in the subscription process.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)
U.S. stocks looked set to open lower on Monday, amid uncertainty following President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
LONDON The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.