People walk past a statue of bull in front of an investment company at a financial district in Beijing, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI Beijing has blamed some futures traders for suspected "malicious" short selling in its efforts to contain a stock market rout, but a Reuters analysis shows it may be barking up the wrong tree.

The correlation between futures markets and the main indexes, including hedging interest and trends in futures turnover shows that investors were using futures mainly to hedge against tumbling stock prices, rather than to speculate.

State media coverage about the July futures contract for the small-cap CSI500 index CICN5 implied that it was used as a vehicle for short-interests to profit from, or even to facilitate, further slides in that index. However, trading in the contract spiked only after the spot market slumped.

Given that futures are a hedging tool, traders and industry executives said Beijing should develop the market to create more hedging options, which would help stabilize spot trade.

"It's a misunderstanding to blame the index futures market for the spot plunge," said Cai Luoyi, vice general manager of the Shanghai CIFCO Futures Co Ltd.

"The bigger the stock derivatives market, the better it will serve the purpose of helping to divert the floods of excessive sales or purchases in the spot market. In China, the index futures market is small. It's more necessary to expand it."

The China Financial Futures Exchange earlier this month limited daily trading in the CSI500 index futures <0#CIC:>, the product that bore the brunt of heavy selling in small caps in the 30-percent market rout that began on June 12.

The exchange also raised margin requirements for short futures positions and gave itself more power to impose restrictions on trading, turning the futures market into a key battleground in Bejing's campaign to restore confidence.

FUTURES LAG SPOT

But correlations between spot and derivative markets don't back up the premise that futures dragged the spot market down.

The July contract, the nearest for delivery among the CSI500 index futures, saw open interest peak on June 23, only after the spot market tumbled, with nearly 10 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion) wiped off its value the previous week. Turnover hit a record high only on June 19, after the meltdown from June 12.

CSI500 futures were also in backwardation - with near-term contracts priced higher than those further out. Traders said that indicated near-term contracts were in demand due to slumping equities rather than causing the meltdown.

"The lead-lag sequence of the spot and derivative markets shows those who have suspected the futures of 'malicious short selling' may have confused the cause and effect," said a senior trader at a major Chinese futures brokerage in Shanghai.

TOO SMALL

Launched in 2010, China's index futures are too small to influence the spot market much because of various restrictions, including high thresholds for individual investors, traders say.

Exchange data shows that typical nominal daily turnover of all futures, which also cover the blue chip CSI300 index and large-cap SSE500 index <0#CIH:>, is 3-4 trillion yuan.

While futures are about two or three times the size of spot trade, that ratio is far behind that of mature markets.

Chinese futures are traded in margins of around 15 percent, making the money involved much less, among other factors that exaggerate turnover.

Among other limitations, individuals must have at least 500,000 yuan in their accounts to trade index futures. Less than 1 percent of China's 100 million stock investors have that much.

Beijing's tolerance of widespread trading halts by listed firms has also distorted the settlement of derivatives contracts, including futures contracts, and put off foreign investors.

($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)