Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
SHANGHAI China stocks rose to a fresh 10-month high on Thursday, joining a surprise turnaround in global markets in the wake of a shock win for Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 1.4 percent to 3,171.28 points, its highest since Jan. 8, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 advanced 1.1 percent to 3,390.61 points.
Trump's stunning upset roiled global markets on Wednesday, sending investors scrambling for safe-haven assets such as gold, sovereign bonds, and the Japanese yen.
Overnight, though, riskier assets staged a sharp reversal as traders reassessed the implications of a Trump presidency, with many seeing it ushering in higher economic growth.
China's markets, which are typically shielded from global market volatility by strict capital controls, have been slowly grinding higher this year as buyers have been encouraged by lower valuations and signs of stabilization in the economy.
Reversing their sharp gains the previous session, gold miners retreated as risk appetite returned.
All major sectors gained, led by financial .CSI300FS and industry .CSI300IN stocks.
Chinese property developer giant Vanke (000002.SZ) traded up 1 percent, surging as much as 7.5 percent to a record high, but pared much of its gains in late afternoon trading. China Evergrande Group, a real estate conglomerate, has further raised its stake in Vanke to 8.3 percent.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.