Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
SHANGHAI China stocks ended Friday slightly higher, reversing initial losses, as the banking sector regained some composure in late afternoon trading.
The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2 percent, to 3,018.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.2 percent, to 2,810.31 points.
But the for week, CSI300 was down 2.4 percent while the SSEC was off 2.2 percent, as the recent rally petered out.
The banking sector .CSI300BI fell over 1 percent at one stage but narrowed their losses in the afternoon amid expectations that China's securities regulator would provide some market-friendly comments at a press conference to be held in Beijing on Saturday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday suffered a rare loss before one of its own judges, who dismissed a case accusing an Atlanta real estate investor of insider trading.