Tesla jumps after Elon Musk teases commercial truck, pickup
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
HONG KONG China's securities regulator said on Monday that a report on its chairman offering to resign is inaccurate.
Earlier on Monday, Reuters quoted sources saying that Xiao Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, had offered to resign, after perceived mismanagement wiped more than $5 trillion off the value of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets since they peaked last June.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
NEW YORK Big U.S. banks revealed more evidence of a slowdown in loan growth in their earnings reports on Thursday, though executives assured there is still healthy demand from borrowers and no reason to worry about the state of the economy.