Gao Haibao (C), checks stock information on his mobile phone as he takes a break from dancing, part of his daily routine, at a park near his home in Shanghai, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

A piece of paper stock information written on it is shared by investors during a 'street stock salon' in central Shanghai, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yue Banghai checks on his laptop on the back of his electric bike at a â€œstreet stock salonâ€ in central Shanghai, China, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Du Mingpeng's face is seen reflected on his electric bikeâ€™s rearview mirror, as he talks to his friend outside a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

A notebook with stock information written down by Wang Cunchun, 90, is seen on his desk at home in Shanghai, China, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wang Cunchun, 90, watches news about stocks on TV at his home in Shanghai, China, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Qian Yujie looks at stock indexes on his desktop during the summer holiday at home in Shanghai, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Gao Haibao, looks at stock information on his mobile phone as he climbs the stairs to his apartment in Shanghai, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lv Hai looks at a screen displaying a stock analysis software, fixed to the back of an electric bicycle, during a 'street stock salon' in central Shanghai, China, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wang Fugui, wearing a gold ring and a bracelet, leans on a window at a smoking area of a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Investors' water bottles stand on a shelf at the corner of a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tang Youyu, 73, wears a cowboy hat and sunglasses as he stands in front of an electronic board showingÃ‚Â stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aly

Tang Weiguo (L), takes a nap on chairs at during a mid-day break at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Investors play cards during a mid-day break at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2015. Some are in it just for the money, others to help buy a meal. REUTERS/Aly Song

Investors smoke as they look at an electronic board displaying stock information through windows in a smoking area of a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Some are in it purely for the money. Others just want a few extra yuan to buy a meal. And then there are also those who trade for fun or to spend time among friends.

Millions of mom-and-pop investors - from pensioners, to security guards, to students - dominate China's stock markets, conducting about 80 percent of all transactions. But this year they have experienced one of the most tumultuous periods in the country's financial history.

China's stock markets first soared - more than doubling in the six months to May - only to crash. Since June, prices have fallen about 40 percent on concerns that growth in the world's second-biggest economy is slowing down faster than previously thought.

"Trading stocks is my biggest hobby," says 90-year-old Wang Cunchun, who only started to invest in equities after he retired from a stationary store in Shanghai.

He joins other retirees in one of the many brokerage houses dotted around China where people gather not just to trade stocks but to enjoy the company of fellow investors and, on hot days, take advantage of the air conditioning.

"There are many old neighbors coming to the brokerage house," he said. "I don't know how to use computers so my neighbors actually help me sell and buy."

Trading stocks is also a hobby for 16-year-old high school student Qian Yujie. But in contrast to Wang, he places his orders from a desktop computer at his home in Shanghai.

He began trading at the age of 13 when his father gave him 2,000 yuan ($320) to learn about stock investing. He fits trading into his schedule when he has a day off school.

"I like maths and want to study finance in college and I think it's very helpful for job hunting," Qian said.

While some retail investors say they want to make their fortune on China's stock markets, electrician Gao Haibao, 55, has a more modest approach by aiming to make about 10 yuan everyday, or $1.50.

"I make money to buy a meal everyday," he says. "I'm happy with it. I'm making money."

And Du Mingpeng, 50, a security guard at a jewelry store, hopes to profit from his investments to give money to his son who is getting married.

Many of the retail investors use an informal network to help decide which stocks to buy and sell. At the weekends in Shanghai, hundreds gather at what is locally known as the "street stock salon" near the city's landmark People's Square to exchange tips and information and listen to long-term investors talk about their experiences.

Wu Lin'an sells his analysis of the stock market at the "street stock salon" and believes the ruling Communist Party, headed by President Xi Jinping, will save the stock market and make people rich.

"Chairman Mao led us through liberation," he said, referring to the founding of modern China. "Deng Xiaoping led us to the road of happiness, Xi Jinping led us to the road of enjoyment."

(Additonal reporting by Iris Zhao and Damir Sagolj in BEIJING; Editing by Neil Fullick.)