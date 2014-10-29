A man is silhouetted in front of a Bank of China's logo at its branch office in Beijing July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China needs to loosen capital controls and develop offshore yuan markets to help encourage yuan holding and bolster its drive to internationalize the currency, a senior executive at Bank of China, said on Wednesday.

About 15 percent China's trade was settled in yuan in the first nine months of 2014, up from less than 1 percent in 2009, when internationalization was seen as a way for firms to reduce currency risks and challenge the U.S. dollar as the key reserve currency.

But the pace of growth is steadying as interest among overseas investors in holding yuan wanes due to the absence of a deep offshore yuan market, and capital controls that restrict access to onshore investment, said Cheng Jun, general manager of global trade services department at Bank of China.

"Future renminbi (yuan) internationalization hinges on government policy on capital account opening. How far it could go and how fast it could go is related to this," Cheng said in an interview at the Reuters China Summit.

"Renminbi internationalization is bringing about big opportunities for Chinese financial institutions," he said.

China's main foreign exchange bank is vying for more revenues from increased use of the yuan in settlements of trade and investment deals, he added.

The bank aims to maintain its lead in yuan settlements in China's trade, with a nearly 30 percent share, Cheng said.

The bank is also keen to be the authorized bank for clearing yuan trade in more countries, after winning that status in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Paris and Frankfurt, Cheng said.

But it may take some time for New York to become an offshore yuan trading center given the reluctance among U.S. firms to accept the yuan as a settlement currency, he said.

"The US dollar remains a dominant currency and US companies certainly want to use the dollar. Pushing RMB settlements in the United States could be more difficult than other countries," he said.

CAPITAL CONTROLS

Deputy central bank head Hu Xiaolian said earlier this month that China aims to quicken the process of making the yuan convertible on the capital account and will allow foreign investors to use the currency to invest in Chinese financial institutions.

But Cheng expects the government to take a "step-by-step" approach in easing capital curbs. Analysts have long warned that any rush to dismantle capital curbs could expose the world's second-largest to currency speculators.

While the yuan is already convertible under the current account for trade in goods and services, the capital account, which covers portfolio investment and borrowing, is still closely managed by the government.

"If we cannot create a proper channel under the capital account for money to flow in and out (China) and allow (investors) to convert their money, it could hamper further development of the offshore RMB market," Cheng said.

"The offshore RMB market is not liquid and deep enough. Investors need to see whether the currency is stable and whether they have proper investment channels and get returns."

China has never set a hard target for a freely traded yuan, although the central bank had outlined a goal of making it 'basically convertible' by 2015. That rhetoric has been toned down and now analysts are looking to 2020.

Overseas investors, including selected foreign central banks, can only invest their yuan holdings in China's sheltered stock and debt market via a qualified investor scheme. A stock connect scheme linking the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges was put on hold without explanation earlier this week.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)