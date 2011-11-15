BEIJING China's Harbin Bank, a regional lender focused on micro financing in the country's northern tip, hopes to complete a stock listing within three years, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Pointing to rising incomes in China's sprawling villages, Guo Zhiwen, chairman of Harbin Bank, said the lender also wants to further grow its micro-financing business to account for 70 percent of all loans issued, from around 63 percent now.

"Go to villages now and you will see so many cars and so many small cars," Guo said at the Reuters China Investment Summit. "Could you have seen this in the past? Rarely, very rarely. The change is huge."

He said the bank aims to have a public listing by 2014 but did not provide more details.

With 127 billion yuan ($19 billion) worth of assets in 2010, Harbin Bank is the 41st biggest bank in China by assets, out of 182 banks, according to accounting firm KPMG.

To build on its position as a leading lender to small businesses, Guo said his bank has sought the government's approval to sell 2.5 billion yuan worth of bonds on behalf of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

But on the back of the government's orders to banks to avoid wasteful expansion, Guo said Harbin Bank is slowing its growth and would only have 30 village branches by the end of 2012, from 21 now.

Unlike China's big state-owned banks, which shy away from lending to small firms because they are deemed riskier and more prone to defaults, Guo said it pays to lend to modest-sized companies as interest rates charged are commensurate with risks.

Rates for Harbin Bank's micro financing and SME loans start at around 8 percent and go as high as 14 percent, he said, allowing the bank to earn a net interest margin of at least 2 percent.

Under Chinese laws, banks can charge up to four times the one-year benchmark rate set by the central bank, and which stands at 6.56 percent now. But in reality, few banks do so for fear of being criticized as socially irresponsible.

Guo said the non-performing-loan ratio for Harbin Bank stands at just 0.6 percent, lower than an-already-moderate industry average of about 1.1 percent. ($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan)

