BEIJING China will not cut interest rates or the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves in the first half of 2012 despite a sharp property market slowdown that could push first quarter economic growth below eight percent, Nomura's top China economist says.

"What is happening in the property market seems to be quite a fast deterioration -- all the leading indicators seem to show more weakness -- so I would say for the next two quarters the risk is probably to the downside and probably more than the market is expecting," Zhang Zhiwei, Nomura's chief China economist, told Reuters.

China's property sales fell in October for the first time in six months, data revealed last week, indicating that cooling measures are biting in a sector of the economy that generates about 10 percent of total output.

"On a quarterly basis I'd say growth below 8 percent is possible, and given the information coming out last week, I'd say the possibility for the first quarter growth coming in below 8 percent is getting higher," said Hong Kong-based Zhang, who was taking part in the Reuters China Investment Summit.

Analysts typically view growth of 7 to 8 percent as the bare minimum needed to generate the jobs necessary to absorb the urban influx of rural workers and preserve social stability -- the vital factor that the ruling Communist Party needs to preserve its grip on power.

China, the world's second-biggest economy, saw growth drop to a two-year low of 9.1 percent in the third quarter of 2011.

The latest Reuters poll, published after Q3 GDP data, showed the consensus 2012 growth forecast among economists had dropped to 8.6 percent from 8.8 percent in the previous poll. The consensus call for Q1 growth is 8.5 percent.

Zhang said the deterioration in real estate was already spilling over into steel sector, citing falling prices and output in October as evidence and suggesting a broadening view in related industries that housing weakness is serious.

The government has responded to signs of slowdown in recent weeks by talking of the need to fine-tune macroeconomic policies to preserve growth, while making clear that its top priority remains fighting inflation that, at 5.5 percent, is well above the official 2011 target of 4 percent.

FINE-TUNING YES, STIMULUS NO

Zhang said he expects fine-tuning to dominate policy for the remainder of this year and at least into the first half of 2012, ruling out gathering talk among some China watchers that a government stimulus package could be just around the corner.

"For the next year I think policy may be loosened gradually in a bigger way than fine-tuning implies, but nonetheless even next year I don't expect anything like a stimulus package."

China's 4 trillion yuan stimulus package, launched at the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis, was worth about 13 percent of GDP and is widely regarded as triggering an uptick in inflation that hit a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July.

Zhang said there was already a lot of fiscal support coming from public housing construction -- 10 million units of affordable public housing have been started this year with a similar number targeted for next year.

Meanwhile, monetary assistance was much more likely to come in the form of expanded loan growth targets, rather than specific cuts to interest rates or the amount of capital banks must hold as required reserve ratios (RRR).

"We expect loan supply starting from the first quarter next year to be higher," Zhang said, adding that new loans in 2011 will likely have totaled 7.5 trillion yuan versus 7.9 trillion yuan in 2010.

"Our current forecast is for 8 trillion yuan (in 2012) compared with 7.5 trillion yuan at the current pace," he said.

