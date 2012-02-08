BEIJING China lashed out Wednesday against British Foreign Secretary William Hague, saying his criticism of Beijing's veto of a U.N. resolution pressing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to abandon power was "extremely irresponsible."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin also accused Hague of harboring "ulterior motives," in China's strongest comments since it rejected the U.N. resolution.

Western and Arab states voiced outrage Sunday after Russia and China vetoed the U.N. resolution. Hague said Moscow and Beijing had turned their backs on the Arab world.

"Such accusations are extremely irresponsible, with ulterior motives and the Chinese find them totally unacceptable," Liu said, in response to a question from a reporter from the state-run China Daily on Hague's comments.

Liu said China "will always safeguard the fundamental and long-term interests of the Syrian people.

"China's voting position in the Security Council is based on the U.N. Charter and principles, China's longstanding foreign policy and also to safeguard the country's fundamental and long-term interests.."

China's actions, Liu said, were undertaken in the open. "We will make unremitting efforts for the peaceful resolution of the Syrian crisis."

Syrian forces thrusting into the rebellious city of Homs killed at least 67 civilians, including three families slain in their homes by militiaman loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, activists said.

China is considering sending an envoy to the Middle East to discuss the crisis in Syria, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Assad Tuesday in Damascus and remarks he made on his return suggested Moscow had not changed its stance.

Washington's U.N. ambassador Susan Rice said she was "disgusted" by Russia and China's vetoes last Saturday, and "any further bloodshed that flows will be on their hands."

The head of the Arab League, Nabil Elaraby, said Russia and China had lost diplomatic credit in the Arab world.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Editing by Ken Wills)