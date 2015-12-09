A logo of yuan is seen at a foreign exchange store in Shanghai, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song -

SHANGHAI China's finance ministry said on Wednesday that the country would revise import and export taxes for some products in 2016 to promote economic development.

The adjustments, effective Jan. 1, will encourage imports of advanced equipment, energy raw materials, and key assembly components, the Ministry of Finance said on its website.

China will also continue to expand tax cuts on consumer goods, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)