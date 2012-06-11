BEIJING China will delay the expansion of its value-added tax beyond the eastern financial hub of Shanghai until early October, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.

The newspaper said last month the expansion would be launched in late May or early June, with 10 cities and provinces on the waiting list.

However, it cited an internal document from one eastern province on the list, Anhui, noting the trial would start there on Oct 1.

"Other applying cities and provinces that get approvals will probably also start the reform at the same time," the newspaper cited a source close to China's tax authorities as saying.

China started levying a value-added tax on sectors including transportation and selected services industries early this year in Shanghai to replace a business tax under pilot reforms.

Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Xiamen and Shenzhen and the provinces of Jiangsu, Hunan, Hainan, Anhui and Fujian have asked to be part of the expanded pilot plan, the newspaper reported previously.

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Ken Wills; Editing by Nick Macfie)