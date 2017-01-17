Hong Kong (Reuters Breakingviews) - LeEco's rescue is rewarding bad habits. Hong Kong-listed property developer Sunac China is ploughing funds worth more than half its market value into the sprawling and overstretched TVs-to-electric cars group led by billionaire Jia Yueting. The partnership makes Jia's earlier pledge to slow down sound unconvincing, and could lead Sunac astray too.

The real-estate developer will invest $2.2 billion in return for an 8.6 percent stake in Leshi Internet, the group's $10 billion flagship Netflix-like video-streaming arm listed in Shenzhen. It will also bag stakes in two other LeEco units, including one that produces films. The companies will explore cooperation in areas like real estate, smart homes and intelligent hardware.

For LeEco, the capital injection brings some much-needed financial relief. Just two months ago, Jia admitted in a letter to staff that the group grew too fast and in too many directions, and was facing a cash shortage. After charging into smart TVs, handsets, electric cars, cloud computing, movie production and other areas, the co-founder and head said he would cut his salary to a token amount of one yuan and slow the pace of expansion.

The fanfare around Sunac's arrival however calls Jia's pledge of restraint into doubt. The tech entrepreneur is now reiterating his ambition to take on China's dominant trio of web giants: Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. Shares of Leshi, which had slumped by over a third in the past year, rallied some 4 percent when they resumed trading on Jan. 16 after a six-week suspension.

Shareholders in Sunac are rightly worried that it is biting off too much; its shares fell as much as 10 percent in response to the deal. In the past year, boss Sun Hongbin has led the group on an acquisition spree, including splashing out $2.1 billion for the real-estate assets of Legend Holdings, the parent of PC-maker Lenovo just in November. Leverage is still manageable but has been rising; as of June 2016, the group's net debt-to-equity ratio climbed to over 85 percent, from 76 percent at the end of 2015.

Instead of having a sobering effect, Sunac's new alliance with LeEco may embolden both bosses.