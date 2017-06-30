Despite hacking charges, U.S. tech industry fought to keep ties to Russia spy service
SHANGHAI China will launch a series of artificial intelligence (AI) projects and increase efforts to cultivate tech talent as part of a soon to announced national AI plan, the China Daily said on Friday, citing a senior official.
The country is focusing on AI as it is seen as a tool to boost productivity and empower employees, the paper said.
China will roll out a slew of AI research and development projects, allocate more resources to nurturing talent and increase the use of AI in education, healthcare and security among other things, said Wan Gang, the minister of science and technology at a conference in Tianjin.
The plan will soon be released to the public, said Wan.
China will build cooperation with international AI organizations and encourage foreign AI firms to set up R&D centers in the country, he added.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc said on Friday it was changing the computer algorithm behind its News Feed to limit the reach of people known to frequently blast out links to clickbait stories, sensationalist websites and misinformation.
CHICHESTER, England BMW will decide whether to build its new electric Mini car in Britain or elsewhere by the end of September, its board member for sales told Reuters, in a test of the country's ability to continue to attract investment as it leaves the EU.