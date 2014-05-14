Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
BEIJING State-owned China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK), China's third-largest carrier, is seeking private investment for new businesses, the official English-language China Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"Joint ventures and acquisitions are both possible ways for us to cooperate with private firms," China Daily quoted China Telecom chairman Wang Xiaochu as saying.
China's government is pushing reforms that would introduce mixed public and private ownership in state-owned enterprises, such as China's three telecommunications carriers.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.