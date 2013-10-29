BEIJING The Chinese government suspects that Monday's incident in which a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, killing five including the three people in the vehicle, was a suicide attack, sources told Reuters.

At least 38 people were injured in the incident, but there has been no official word whether it was an accident or an attack.

"It looks like a premeditated suicide attack," a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions for talking to the foreign media.

While police are still investigating and have yet to determine the identities of the three people in the vehicle, according to the sources, Beijing police said late on Monday they were looking for two suspects from the restive far western region of Xinjiang in connection with a "major incident".

