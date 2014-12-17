UPDATE 5-Blizzard takes aim at northeastern U.S., flights canceled
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds additional flights canceled, schools closed, state of emergency in Virginia)
CHICAGO Dec 17 A top Chinese government official said the country has approved imports of genetically modified Agrisure Viptera corn and two varieties of soybeans, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said that imports of Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, had been approved by China's Ministry of Agriculture, Vilsack told reporters at a U.S.-China trade forum in Chicago. The ministry approved imports of types of biotech soybeans developed by DuPont Pioneer and Bayer CropScience, he said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds additional flights canceled, schools closed, state of emergency in Virginia)
March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has initiated a company-wide restructuring that will affect about 7 percent of its workforce.
LONDON, March 13 The British government won final approval from parliament on Monday for legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger the country's exit from the European Union.