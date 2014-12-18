* China allows imports of Syngenta corn MIR 162
* Also approves DuPont, Bayer biotech soybeans
* But bottleneck to prevent further approvals
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Dec 18 China has approved the
import of a genetically modified corn strain it blocked last
year, causing market turmoil, and has given clearance to biotech
soybeans that had been waiting years for clearance, in a sign of
improving relations with the United States.
U.S. Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday
that China approved imports of American-grown Viptera corn
developed by Swiss-based Syngenta, known as MIR 162,
as well as shipments of biotech soybeans developed by DuPont
Pioneer and Bayer CropScience.
Industry sources and analysts said China's change of heart
was down to a warmer political climate between Beijing and
Washington since the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
forum last month, where the two announced a joint plan to limit
carbon emissions and made breakthroughs on eliminating duties on
technology products.
"We believe the approval came because of a better China-U.S.
relationship, which has improved since the APEC meeting," said
Li Qiang, chief analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd, one
of the country's leading consultancies.
The green light, for which Syngenta had waited nearly five
years, does not represent a fundamental change in Chinese policy
towards genetically modified food, since it already allows
imports of at least 15 varieties of such crops.
Vilsack said the import approvals did not represent a
loosening of China's sluggish regulatory review process for GMO
crops, either.
"Their system is what it is," said Vilsack. "You get
approvals sometimes, and sometimes you don't."
The practical consequences are also likely to be limited by
a big stock overhang in China that is creating a bottleneck for
new imports.
Trade sources said Beijing could delay the issuance of 2015
import quotas to private feed mills until March or even April
2015 as new regulations require buyers to first purchase corn
from state reserves before being handed down quotas.
Syngenta applied for import approval of MIR 162 in 2010,
while Germany's Bayer has been waiting seven years for China to
approve a new soybean seed called LL55.
HOMEGROWN AMBITIONS
There remains a backlog of products waiting for a licence to
sell into China.
Another Syngenta genetically modified variety known as
Agrisure Duracade, which U.S. farmers harvested for the first
time this autumn, has not been approved for import in China.
"China has not approved other GMO strains (by Syngenta), and
that may become a potential risk for business," said Li at JC
Intelligence.
China may be dragging its feed on new GMO approvals as
government officials fear over-reliance on foreign GMO
technologies.
China's Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said in May that
the government needed to develop its own GM technologies to meet
its food security needs.
Syngenta's MIR 162 corn seed came under the spotlight in
2013 after Beijing forced some 1.2 million tonnes of corn to
turn back due to detection of this unapproved strain.
Commodity traders Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels
Midland Co, along with dozens of farmers, have sued
Syngenta over MIR 162, claiming hundreds of millions of dollars
in damages because of the disruption caused by the ban.
China's Agriculture Ministry's Biosafety Office said it will
soon make an official announcement but declined to give any
details.
