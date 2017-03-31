Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
BEIJING China's cabinet has approved the establishment of seven new free trade zones, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.
The new free trade zones will be in Liaoning, Zhejiang, Henan, Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan and Shaanxi, a document issued ahead of a press conference in Beijing showed.
China's seven new free trade zones will ease investment and promote free trade in commodities, especially in oil products, it said.
China will also further explore reform of state-owned firms in the new free trade zones, it added.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.