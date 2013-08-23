Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING There were signs that China's trade flows were stabilizing in early August, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, adding to growing evidence that the world's No. 2 economy might have stabilized.

China's economic growth has cooled for more than two years but an encouraging performance in July, which exceeded market expectations, has led analysts to predict the decline in growth might have been arrested.

At the same time, analysts have said any uptick would be mild and would likely see the economy growing around 7.5 percent this year, the slowest in 23 years.

