Twitter numbers paint grim profitability picture
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
BEIJING China plans to suspend new railway project approvals and launch safety checks on existing equipment to address growing public concern following a deadly crash between two high-speed trains last month, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as saying by state media Wednesday.
The government has struggled to address public fury over a July 23 crash near the booming coastal city of Wenzhou that killed at least 40 people after one high-speed train apparently rammed into another one stranded on the track, prompting question marks over technology promoted as a symbol of the nation's growing prowess.
Wen told the state council, China's cabinet, in a regular meeting that checks will be conducted on the quality of equipment, the design and staff training on existing high-speed projects and those under construction, according to state radio.
China should "appropriately reduce the average speed of new high-speed trains at their early stage of operation," Wen said.
Wen said a working group established by the state council will fully investigate the cause of the crash. He visited the site in late July and vowed a thorough and transparent investigation.
The railways ministry is still investigating the cause of the accident. It has ordered a two-month safety review of railway operations, though a Chinese railway research institute has taken responsibility for a flaw in signaling equipment as the cause of the crash.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ed Lane)
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
When Samsung Electronics remotely disabled the last of its flawed Galaxy Note 7 smartphones last month, it further blurred the lines between who ultimately controls your phone, or computer, car or appliance: you, or the companies that make it work?
Snap Inc, owner of the popular Snapchat app, said it expected to spend $1 billion over the next five years to use Amazon.com Inc's cloud services, in addition to the $2 billion cloud contract it already has with Google .