BEIJING China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei criticized the U.S. proposal for sectors to be closed to foreign investment under a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) that is currently being negotiated between Washington and Beijing, state media reported.

Lou said that the U.S. negative list, while outlining prohibitions on key infrastructure, technology and national security investment, failed to provide specific definitions over its restrictions, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The stipulation increases the uncertainty for Chinese investors in the United States and make us feel very uncomfortable, " Lou said, without elaborating.

Negative lists are a pivotal element in negotiations between China and the United States to conclude the BIT.

Last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said it was "critical" that China's negative list be short.

Some experts believe China's list will be a barometer for how serious the country's leaders are about their promised market reforms.

On Friday, China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said he expects China and the United States to exchange 'negative list' offers in the next month or so.

Zhu said he would expect "substantial" progress on the issue in September, when China's President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, though he added that much hard work remained on the trade front between the two countries.

Lou was speaking in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings.

(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)