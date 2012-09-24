Former police chief Wang Lijun attends a court hearing in Chengdu in this still image taken from video September 18, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

BEIJING A Chinese court sentenced ex-police chief Wang Lijun to 15 years in jail on Monday, after finding him guilty on four charges, including seeking to conceal the murder of a British businessman in a scandal that felled the ambitious politician Bo Xilai.

The court in Chengdu in southwest China said Wang received the sentence for "bending the law for selfish ends, defection, abuse of power and bribe-taking," according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Wang was the police chief of Chongqing municipality also in the southwest, where Bo Xilai was Communist Party head. The court found Wang tried to cover up the murder in November of British businessman Neil Heywood, by Bo's wife Gu Kailai.

