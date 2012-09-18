A plainclothes police officer tries to remove a woman, holding a picture of an unidentified man, away from the area in front of the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, the location of Wang Lijun's trial, as she protests for personal reasons in Chengdu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Security guards stand behind the glass doors of a closed shop next to the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, where Wang Lijun will be tried, in Chengdu September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Police officers patrol behind a fence at the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, the location of Wang Lijun's trial, in Chengdu September 18, 2012. Wang, ex-police chief of southwestern Chongqing municipality, lifted the lid on a scandal in February when he went to a U.S. consulate and, according to sources, told envoys there about a murder that would later bring down one of the nation's most senior and ambitious politicians, Bo Xilai. The trial, which will also hear charges of bribe-taking and illegal surveillance against Wang, was officially set to open in Chengdu later on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Plainclothes police officers try to remove a woman away from the area in front of the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, the location of Wang Lijun's trial, as she protests for personal reasons in Chengdu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Former police chief Wang Lijun attends a court hearing in Chengdu in this still image taken from video September 18, 2012. Wang , the former police chief at the heart of China's biggest political uproar in decades, did not contest charges against him at his court hearing on Tuesday, an official said. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Former police chief Wang Lijun speaks during a court hearing in Chengdu in this still image taken from video September 18, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

CHENGDU, China The former police chief at the heart of China's biggest political uproar in decades, Wang Lijun, did not contest charges against him at his court hearing on Tuesday, an official said.

Wang fled to a U.S. consulate in Chengdu for more than 24 hours in February, days after his dismissal as police chief of Chongqing, the nearby municipality then run by ambitious politician Bo Xilai, who had raised Wang to prominence as a crime gang-buster.

State media has said his crimes include defection, illegal surveillance and taking bribes, and has indicated that Wang had initially gone along with the attempted cover-up of the murder in November of British businessman, Neil Heywood, by Bo's wife, Gu Kailai.

