SHANGHAI A Chinese state newspaper accused Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX (UBS.N) on Thursday of giving misleading financial estimates to investors and failing to flag key risks to earnings for two mainland initial public share offers it handled this year.

The accusations from the official Shanghai Securities News, an affiliate of state-run Xinhua News Agency, come at a time when UBS is aggressively expanding in China. It is among the most active international banks in the Chinese equity market.

In a near full-page special report, the Shanghai Securities News said UBS should take the blame for the lackluster post-IPO share price performance of Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd (601258.SS), whose 6.3 billion-yuan ($987 million) offer was handled by UBS earlier this year.

The other IPO the newspaper referred to was the 1.4 billion-yuan Shenzhen offer by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) (1211.HK), the Chinese car maker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.

The headline of the Shanghai Securities News special report read: "Sponsored deals make rapid 'about-face'. UBS Securities cannot shirk responsibility for two deals."

A spokeswoman for UBS Securities in Beijing said UBS Securities had noted recent coverage in the Chinese media regarding the BYD and Pangda A-share IPOs.

"UBS Securities has been diligently fulfilling its responsibilities as an IPO sponsor and will continue to fulfill its ongoing supervision responsibilities in accordance with the relevant requirements of the China regulatory authorities," she said.

Foreign companies operating in China as well as high-profile Chinese companies are facing close scrutiny from Chinese media.

Like many recent IPOs in developed markets, dozens of Chinese companies with domestic brokerages as underwriters have also seen their share prices tumble.

Shares in wind turbine maker Sinovel (601558.SS), which reported disappointing first-half results, have fallen 35 percent in price since their market debut in January. Essence Securities and Zhong De Securities, a joint venture of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) were the bookrunnners for that deal.

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD

A person close to the situation said sponsoring IPOs was a risky business in China.

"IPO sponsors are hostage to the information they get. It is very difficult for auditors and accountants to get this information verified," the person said.

"It's an occupational hazard if you're in this market. Because of the uncertainty of the information you're getting, one is particularly careful in due diligence."

Reports by Chinese state media, such as the influential Central China Television (CCTV), carry so much weight that they are capable of triggering government intervention or sending shares of a company tumbling.

A recent half-hour CCTV special report alleging improper business practices at Nasdaq-listed Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) last month helped wipe more than $5 billion in market value off the Chinese search engine.

FALLING PROFITS

UBS was sponsor and underwriter of BYD's Shenzhen IPO. The bank was also lead underwriter and sponsor of the Shanghai IPO of Pangda.

BYD reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income last month, less than two months after the shares made their debut on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, prompting analysts to significantly slash earnings estimates for the car battery maker.

BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares closed at 24.10 yuan a share on Thursday, down over 30 percent from a peak hit soon after its debut in late June, but still 34 percent higher than the IPO price of 18 yuan a share. Its Hong Kong-listed shares are down 60 percent since the start of the year.

Pangda's Shanghai-listed shares closed at 30.72 yuan a share, a third lower than its IPO price of 45 yuan.

Pangda reported last month a 36 percent fall in its first-half net profit due to soaring expansion and staff costs.

The Shanghai Securities News report said as sponsor of the Pangda IPO UBS failed to inform investors of the risk of soaring costs linked to Pangda's aggressive expansion.

In March UBS said it would double its China staff in three to four years as it extends its stock research coverage to small and medium companies in China.

UBS, hit by the global financial market turmoil, said last month it would axe 3,500 jobs to shave 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) off annual costs as it joins rival investment banks in reversing the post-crisis hiring binge and preparing for a tough few years. ($1=6.378 Chinese yuan)

(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson in Zurich; Editing by Matt Driskill and Greg Mahlich)