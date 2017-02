Members of the media wait outside Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. Blind Chinese dissident Chen wants to leave for the United States rather than stay in China, telling Reuters his safety cannot be assured under a U.S.-China deal that had persuaded him to give up refuge in the U.S. embassy in Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

Blind activist Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks with his wife Yuan Weijing (2nd R) and children as U.S. ambassador to China Gary Locke (facing camera, 3rd R) and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (facing camera, 4th R) stands nearby in a Beijing hospital, in this handout picture from the U.S. embassy Beijing Press office taken May 2, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout

A handout photo from US Embassy Beijing Press office shows blind activist Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) being accompanied by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell (front R) and U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke (C), in Beijing, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/US Embassy Beijing Press Office/Handout

BEIJING U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke said on Thursday that blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng was "never pressured" to leave the U.S. embassy in Beijing, where he sought protection after fleeing from house arrest.

Locke told reporters that the embassy was "at all points" intent on fulfilling Chen's wishes.

"He was never pressured to leave the embassy," Locke told reporters after Chen later said he had changed his mind and now wanted to leave China.

