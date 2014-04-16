An employee carries bundles of 100 yuan Chinese bank notes to store after counting at a bank in Taiyuan, Shanxi province July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo

BEIJING China said on Wednesday that it will push forward with reform of its renminbi exchange rate mechanism after the United States criticized Beijing for keeping its currency weak.

China hopes the United States can see this clearly and "properly handle the relevant issues", China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said at a daily news briefing.

The Obama administration on Tuesday stopped short of declaring China a currency manipulator, but expressed doubt over the resolve of the world's second-largest economy to let market forces guide the value of the yuan.

